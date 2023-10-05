Mossel Bay teacher appears in court on charges of rape, sex assault, child porn

The accused faces 19 charges. These include the sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, rape, exposing children to pornography and using a child to procure child pornography.

CAPE TOWN - A 43-year-old Mossel Bay teacher has appeared in the local magistrates court in connection with crimes of a sexual nature.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the grade 7 teacher was arrested at a Mossel Bay school in September and made his first court appearance two days later.

The matter was postponed to 4 October for a formal bail application but was rolled over to 19 October.

The State intends to oppose the accused's Schedule 6 bail application where he is expected to prove that it's in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail.

The man remains behind bars.