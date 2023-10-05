WC scholar transport operators urged to get vehicles tested for free

The service, offered at Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell forms part of the provincial government's efforts to assist the transport industry enhance safety during its October Transport Month programme.

CAPE TOWN - Scholar transport operators are being urged to use the opportunity to get their vehicles tested for free.

This is a service currently being offered at the Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell.

It's part of the Western Cape government's efforts to assist the transport industry to enhance safety during its October Transport Month programme.

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie visited the centre on Wednesday and said more than 30 scholar transport vehicles were tested in two days.

The checks include brakes, tyres, licence discs and CV joints.

“I want to thank our scholar transport operators who dropped their vehicles in today during the school holidays to make their vehicles safer for our children that they transport. As you know, they play a very important role in getting children to school safely.”

In May, six children died in a tragic crash in Mitchells Plain.

The bakkie transporting them to school rolled multiple times and hit a traffic light along AZ Berman Drive.