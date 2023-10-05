McGregor finally accessible following destructive WC floods

McGregor had been completely cut off, with the bridge connecting the town to Robertson suffering serious damage.

CAPE TOWN - McGregor is now accessible following closure due to heavy rains and flooding that battered the Western Cape two weeks ago.

Mopping-up operations and repair work are slowly but surely continuing in the Cape Winelands District Municipality, following the damaging winds and heavy rains, that not only caused severe flooding but left a trail of death and destruction.

In the Cape Winelands region, the towns of Franschhoek, Montagu, and McGregor were particularly badly affected and experienced significant infrastructural damage.

Teams from humanitarian aid group The Gift of the Givers had been deployed after receiving frantic calls for help as residents were quickly running out of basic needs.

But the municipality's Jo-Anne Otto said a well-demarcated detour has now been established.

"Although it is advisable to make use of a bakkie or a high-rise vehicle when using this detour, numerous delivery service and private vehicles have used the route over the last few days. McGregor is open for both business and delivery."