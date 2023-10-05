Go

Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
05 October 2023 05:21

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 4 October 2023 are:

Lotto: 04, 14, 17, 32, 41, 48 B: 02

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 10, 14, 18, 19, 35 B: 27

Lotto Plus 2: 08, 09, 24, 26, 38, 50 B: 21

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA