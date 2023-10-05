IN PICS: Gauteng police discard illegally sold booze estimated at R1.4m

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela led the operation where liquor including beer, ciders, spirits and wine went down the drain.

JOHANNESBURG - The police embarked on a crackdown of illicitly sold liquor under the Operation Shanela movement on Thursday.

_Eyewitness News multimedia reporter Katlego Jiyane was there, and he managed to capture the operation:_