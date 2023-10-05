Go

IN PICS: Gauteng police discard illegally sold booze estimated at R1.4m

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela led the operation where liquor including beer, ciders, spirits and wine went down the drain.

Members of the South African Police Service under the movement known as Operation Shanela confiscated 14 million millilitres of illicitly sold alcohol in Johannesburg and disposed of it on 5 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
05 October 2023 18:48

JOHANNESBURG - The police embarked on a crackdown of illicitly sold liquor under the Operation Shanela movement on Thursday.

_Eyewitness News multimedia reporter Katlego Jiyane was there, and he managed to capture the operation:_

