IN PICS: Days on, and Richards Bay woodchip mill fire is still raging

Authorities are still battling a fire that started at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, the cause of which is also being probed.

DURBAN - With billions worth of raw materials destroyed in a fire that started on Saturday at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, the blaze shows no signs of abating.

Firefighting efforts to douse the flames have largely relied on airborne assistance, involving dropping water bombs on stockpiles that have not yet caught fire, explained Umhlathuze Municipality city manager Nkosenye Zulu.

Airborne assistance has been dropping water bombs on stockpiles not yet affected by the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

The fire at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay started on Saturday 30 September 2023. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

Part of the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KZN still engulfed in flames, almost one week later. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay is an international supplier of round wood timber, hardwood pulp and biomass chips - and is one of the largest forestry marketing organisations in Southern Africa.

The coastal city is also one of the province's economic hubs, with ports of entry such as a harbour and airport.

Thousands of trucks also operate in the area.

Choppers were called in to douse the flames at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KZN, with baskets of water collected from the ocean. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

The exact cause of the fire at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KZN, which started on 30 September 2023, is still being probed. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

Some stockpiles at NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KZN have been unaffected by a fire that started on 30 September 2023. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

Despite efforts to extinguish the smoldering fire at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KZN, authorities have only been able to contain it. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

People stand on a stockpile at NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KZN, silhouetted by a fire that has burned for days. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

Firefighters and emergency personnel have been working around the clock to contain the fire at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KZN, and prevent it from destroying two other stockpiles of wood chips on the premises. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

Mike Patterson of Business Against Crime said initial concerns were that the fire would spread to Foskor, that produces phosphates and phosphoric acid.

More than 100,000 litres of water have already been used to try and extinguish the blaze at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KZN. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

Sources claim the fire at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KZN could rage on for days, even weeks, with the only option left to leave the woodchip stockpiles to burn out. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

The sun peaks through polluted and smokey air as a fire at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay, KZN that started on 30 September 2023 shows no signs of letting up. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay is an international supplier of round wood timber, hardwood pulp and biomass chips - and is one of the largest forestry marketing organisations in southern Africa. Picture: Hein Perkins / Supplied

Zulu said that despite the fire at the woodchip mill in Richards Bay not yet being extinguished, business had to continue.