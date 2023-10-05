Gun Free SA urges govt to reinstate SAPS specialist firearms unit in WC

This follows a spate of shootings in the province which has left more than 100 people dead in one week.

CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) has urged government to re-establish the specialist firearms unit in the Western Cape.

This follows a spate of shootings in the province which has left more than 100 people dead in one week.

GFSA director, Adele Kirsten, said that the recent surge in shootings showed that the province was in a gun violence epidemic.

Kirsten told Eyewitness News that police should do more to retrieve illegal guns being used in the shootings.

"Reducing gun availability, reducing access to guns is one of the most effective ways to reduce gun violence."

Kirsten said that the SAPS' defunct specialist firearm units should be reinstated as a matter of priority.

"They have dedicated intelligence-gathering expertise and that's one of the only ways we are going to get these guns off our streets."

She said that GFSA would lobby government to get the unit operating in the country again.