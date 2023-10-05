GP police warn against vigilantism after 4 kids die from alleged food poisoning

Authorities are probing the mysterious deaths of two children aged between two and three in the West Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are urging Gauteng residents not to take the law into their own hands following the death of four children from alleged food poisoning this week.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the pair died after eating snacks bought from a nearby taxi rank.

The incident comes just a few days after the passing of two other children from Soweto - who became fatally ill after eating biscuits they allegedly bought from a spaza shop in Naledi.

The controversial civic organisation turned political party Operation Dudula has been leading the calls to shut down all foreign-owned spaza shops in Gauteng, following the tragic deaths of several children.

However, Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has urged communities to remain calm and give authorities the space to do their work.

He said post-mortem results would determine the exact cause of the tragedies.

"The is no member of the public who is empowered to go around and ask people for their passport, documentation and so forth. We have law enforcement agencies to handle that sort of thing."

Four-year-old Neo Khang and Leon Jele will be laid to rest in Naledi, Soweto, next Tuesday.