GP police call on govt to tighten food regulatory systems after child deaths

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have called on government to tighten its food regulatory systems following the death of two children on the West Rand.

Police told Eyewitness News that the children died on Wednesday night after eating poisonous food purchased from a taxi rank.

This comes days after four-year-olds Neo Khang and Leon Jele from Soweto died after allegedly eating biscuits from a foreign-owned spaza shop.

Police investigations are still underway to determine the cause of death of the two West Rand children.

Speaking on the sidelines of Operation Shanela in Johannesburg, provincial police commissioner, Elias Mawela, said that preliminary investigations showed that the children got sick shortly after eating the taxi rank food.

"We call upon all the regulatory departments within the city that please let them also go out and ensure that they do the inspection of the foods and people who are selling food to check whether the food is good for human consumption."

The Gauteng Department of Health said it would be intensifying its education drive on food handling in township areas.