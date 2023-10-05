GP Health working on increasing health awareness after food poisoning incident

Five children in Naledi fell ill after consuming biscuits bought at a local shop believed to be poisoned on Sunday, killing two children while the other three received medical treatment.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department's outbreak response team worked on increasing health awareness following the recent food poisoning incident in Soweto.

On Sunday, five children in Naledi fell ill after eating biscuits they had bought from a local spaza shop believed to be poisoned.

Two of the five children died, while the other three received medical treatment.

The outbreak response team worked with the community in Naledi and surrounding areas to educate them on food handling, preparation, storage, and food safety, as well as the importance of checking food expiry labels.

The department's Motalatale Modiba stated: “They also sensitised the community on what to do when they present with food poisoning symptoms, such as cramping, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

"When people present these symptoms, it’s important that they go to the nearest health facility for further management.”