Firefighters battling to extinguish building fire in Durban's CBD

The affected building is home to some government departments, including water and sanitation and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

DURBAN - eThekwini firefighters have been battling a blaze in a building in Durban's city centre on Thursday morning.

Firefighters said that they were called to the scene just before 6AM.

Staff members were evacuated immediately and the fire has since been extinguished.

It's believed an electrical fault on the power-generating floor caused the fire at Durban’s London House building on Thursday morning.

Sifiso Mtshali from the eThekwini fire and emergencies spoke to Eyewitness News.

"Suspected cause is still undetermined at the moment but with the reports that we are gathering around the scene with the security and the personnel that were inside the building at the time, we're suspecting that it is an electrical fault."

Mtshali said that had firefighters not responded swiftly, the fire would've been worse.

"When we got here, the flames were pulsating through the entire building, with thick black smoke coming out from all sides of the building."

No injuries have been reported and investigations into the exact cause of the fire continue.