Farrell at centre as England make wholesale changes for Samoa

LILLE, FRANCE - Owen Farrell will start at centre as England head coach Steve Borthwick makes 14 changes for this weekend's Rugby World Cup match with Samoa, the Rugby Football Union announced on Thursday.

Farrell captains the side but moves from fly-half after the win over Chile in their previous match on September 23 with George Ford wearing the No. 10 for Saturday's game in Lille.

Farrell is just two points away from passing Jonny Wilkinson (1,179) and becoming England's record points scorer.

There is no place in the matchday squad for winger Harry Arundell, who scored five tries against Chile.

Borthwick's side has already reached the quarter-finals having beaten Chile, Argentina and Japan.

Samoa can still qualify for the knock-out stage but need to score four tries or win by a healthy margin and hope Argentina and Japan draw when they meet on Sunday.

"Whilst we are of course pleased with our results and qualification into the pool stages, we want to continue our improvement with a positive performance against a difficult and in-form Samoa team," Borthwick said in a RFU statement.

"Samoa are renowned for their physicality and this last game in the pool stages will be an excellent test for us as we continue in our Rugby World Cup journey," the former England captain added.

England (15-1)

Freddie Steward; Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Dan Cole, Jamie George, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence

Head coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)