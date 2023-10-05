DA wants to know why Gauteng Cogta underspent budget by over R21m

The party said the unspent money could have been used to provide support to struggling municipalities, as many residents in the province continued suffering without access to basic services.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said it wanted to know why the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta)'s budget was underspent by over R21 million when many residents continued to suffer without access to basic services.

This was revealed in the department's annual report for the 2022/23 financial year.

The DA said the money could have been used to provide support to struggling municipalities.

Instead, the funds were surrendered to the provincial revenue fund.

READ: Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report

The party said the department also failed to meet several targets set for the year.

The Gauteng Spatial Development Framework was not finalised, and only 6/9 local municipalities received ongoing support with technical skills and capacity in engineering and town planning.

The DA demanded that the department implement a turnaround strategy that would see it deliver on its mandate, which included spending its allocated budget, benefitting Gauteng residents who did not have basic services.