Crime remains a major burden in KZN, says Community Safety MEC

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Community Safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka revealed that crime remains a major concern in the province.

Police made over 10,000 arrests in September alone, with most arrests related to rape, murder and attempted murder.

The MEC shared the statistics on Thursday, during a media briefing - in the presence of police top brass - in Durban.

“During the month of September 10, 342 suspects were arrested for various crimes following successful Operation Shanela operations in the province. 191 arrested for murder, 135 for attempted murder, and 246 arrested for rape,” he said.

Illegal firearms were also taken from various suspects.

“Police also recovered 286 firearms including 21 rifles and 4,761 rounds of ammunition recovered.”