Council of Geoscience confirms tremor hit Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The Council of Geoscience has confirmed that another tremor has shaken Gauteng, this time affecting Soweto and Roodepoort.

The tremor took place at just after 9PM in the south of Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

The council said it recorded a magnitude of 2.5.

Gauteng has been hit by multiple tremors this year, with the most recent one recorded in August.