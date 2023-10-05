ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter

Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.

CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen and party MP Kevin Mileham’s application alleging that former minister, Des van Rooyen, “deliberately” misled Parliament.

Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.

Van Rooyen had successfully asked the High Court to set aside former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report which found him guilty of misleading Parliament.

Steenhuisen and Mileham had complained to Mkhwebane that Van Rooyen misled Parliament when he denied meeting the Guptas as minister.

In her probe, Mkhwebane relied on reports that Van Rooyen had met with the Guptas during his term as finance minister and concluded that he had "lied and intentionally misled" Parliament.

Van Rooyen said neither he nor the deputy ministers met with "members, employees and/or close associates of the Gupta family in their official capacities".

Van Rooyen then successfully challenged Mkhwebane's report in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Steenhuisen and Mileham approached the Constitutional Court after the SCA dismissed their application.

But the apex court on Wednesday refused to grant them leave to appeal and also hit them with a cost order.