City of uMhlathuze open for business, despite ongoing Richards Bay blaze

Although Saturday's blaze at a woodchip mill in the area has yet to be extinguished, uMhlathuze, one of KwaZulu-Natal's economic hubs, declared that it was open for business.

DURBAN - The City of uMhlathuze stated that despite the fire at the woodchip mill in Richards Bay not yet being extinguished, business had to continue.

The coastal city is one of the province's economic hubs, with ports of entry such as a harbour and airport. Thousands of trucks also operate in the area.

While the ongoing fire, which started on Saturday, continued, uMhlathuze declared that it was open for business.

READ MORE:

Daily, trucks from other provinces and nearby countries like Swaziland and Mozambique operate within the City of uMhlathuze.

Although the fire had now caused R3 billion worth of damage, city manager Nkosentye Zulu emphasised that the city remained open for business.

“I wish to assure the public and the country that Richards Bay and eMpangeni, we are an area that is in business, it is business as usual.”

However, he said they still had a big task on their hands.

“Notwithstanding the fact that our efforts are concentrated on ensuring that the disaster that has occurred is mitigated.”

Firefighters are expected to continue battling the blaze on Thursday.