After 3 years at the helm, Transnet freight rail CEO Siza Mzimela bows out

This follows immense pressure from the rail agency's board, business and organised labour for her to step down.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet freight rail CEO Siza Mzimela has resigned and will officially vacate the seat at the end of this month.

Mzimela who sent her resignation letter on Wednesday, held the position for three years.

Her departure comes days after Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby and chief financial officer Nonkululeko Dlamini stepped down.

The embattled state-run ports and logistic company is facing financial woes, as well as a rail network that's falling apart.

The company's precarious position could lead to massive retrenchments of about 35,000 miners.