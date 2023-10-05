After 3 years at the helm, Transnet freight rail CEO Siza Mzimela bows out
This follows immense pressure from the rail agency's board, business and organised labour for her to step down.
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet freight rail CEO Siza Mzimela has resigned and will officially vacate the seat at the end of this month.
Mzimela who sent her resignation letter on Wednesday, held the position for three years.
Her departure comes days after Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby and chief financial officer Nonkululeko Dlamini stepped down.
The embattled state-run ports and logistic company is facing financial woes, as well as a rail network that's falling apart.
The company's precarious position could lead to massive retrenchments of about 35,000 miners.
[Media Statement] @ReliableTFR Chief Executive, Ms Sizakele Mzimela, will be leaving the company at the end of October 2023. Ms Mzimela joined TFR - the biggest operating division of Transnet - in April 2020.' Transnet SOC Ltd (@follow_transnet) October 5, 2023
Transnet has appointed Russell Baatjies as acting TFR CE with effect… pic.twitter.com/XNGDRyAbju