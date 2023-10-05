ActionSA: Ekurhuleni's R4bn debt poses risk of placing city under administration

Eskom revealed on Wednesday that the city owes just under R1.5 billion in electricity debt, citing concerns about the municipality's habit of settling its account late over the past six months.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Ekurhuleni said the municipality's R4 billion debt to creditors poses a risk of the city being placed under administration.

ActionSA Ekurhuleni caucus leader, Siyanda Makhubo: "Added to this, the city owes R117 million to ERWAT [Ekurhuleni Water Care Company], R2.5 billion to outsourced contractors; and R174 million to Rand Water. Failure to honour these obligations risks Ekurhuleni being placed under administration for the first time.

“Mayor [Sivuyile] Ngodwana must tell the residents of Ekurhuleni why they must trust the City of Ekurhuleni with their rates and taxes when the city fails to honour its financial obligations."

Meanwhile, ActionSA has called on the City of Ekurhuleni's council speaker to convene a council meeting to debate the city’s financial crisis.