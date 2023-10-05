ActionSA & CoCT clash over discharge of raw sewage into ocean intensifies

The city said it's in possession of the Hout Bay marine outfall permit issued in 2019 to discharge raw sewage into the ocean - while encouraging public participation.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA intends to haul the City of Cape Town before the courts for non-compliance related to the discharge of raw sewage into the ocean.

The party's decision relates to the city's alleged non-compliance to requirements outlined in the Hout Bay marine outfall permit issued in 2019.

ActionSA Western Cape spokesperson Matthew George said the city failed to adhere to critical provisions outlined in the permit.

"In our ongoing fight to address the City of Cape Town’s continued discharge of raw sewage into the ocean via its marine outfall pipes, we have uncovered multiple instances of non-compliance with the permit requirements, with alarming consequences for both public health and the environment."

But the City of Cape Town says it's not violating the law by discharging raw sewage into the ocean.

Mayoral Committe Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien says the city has been operating the Hout Bay marine outfall since 1993.

"The coastal water discharge permit for this marine outfall was issued on 7th May 2019. At the present moment, the city is currently undertaking a public participation process."

Badroodien is encouraging residents to participate in the process - which will ultimately determine how the city proceeds with the outfall.