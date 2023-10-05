2 more children die of apparent food poisoning in Gauteng

The incident comes days after two four-year-old-children in Soweto died allegedly after eating biscuits from a foreign-owned spaza shop.

JOHANNESBURG - Two children in the West Rand have died after allegedly eating poisonous food from a taxi rank on Wednesday night.

Provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela said that police investigations were underway to determine the cause of death.

"Two children bought some food. Unfortunately, we've lost those two children. The other three who were treated and discharged, they're going to help us to look for the people who sold the food to them."