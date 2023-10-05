16 Newtown businesses collectively owe CoJ R33m for electricity - City Power

A cut-off operation is underway in the area to disconnect power to ten of these businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg's City Power says 16 businesses around Newtown owe the city a collective R33 million in unpaid electricity bills.

The utility said that some of the properties were illegally connected to the power grid to avoid paying for electricity.

City Power's acting general manager, Arsenio Cossa: "This is the first building we've attended and they owe us half a million. We gained access to the property and found that there is no meter but they have power. This connection is deemed illegal."

Khoza said that these operations were vital as they helped improve the financial standing of the city.

"As we know, our city is not doing well financially and hence we've initiated these drives, so we would appreciate the support from all the residents of Joburg."