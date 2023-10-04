Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice

Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Raymond Zondo to the position.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has filed a court notice to oppose the appointment of Raymond Zondo as the country’s chief justice.

Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Zondo to the position.

Last year, the JSC recommended Judge Mandisa Maya as their preferred candidate for chief justice, however, Ramaphosa appointed Zondo to the position, saying the decision remained the sole prerogative of the state president.

Out of the four candidates interviewed by the JSC for the position of chief justice, Zondo scored the least number of points.

In appointing Zondo as chief justice, Ramaphosa said the JSC was an advisory body and its recommendations were not binding on him.

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said that Ramaphosa must explain in court why he overlooked the JSC’s recommendation for Zondo.

"Mr Ramaphosa will be called upon indeed to dispel the allegations or suspicion that Zondo was being unduly rewarded for absolving Ramaphosa for his role in the Bosasa CR17 scandals, amongst other things."

Manyi said Ramaphosa had filed notice to oppose Zuma’s application while the JSC filed a notice to abide by the eventual court decision.