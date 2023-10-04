With restrictions in place, Overstrand residents urged to use water sparingly

Taps ran dry for scores of residents in the Greater Hermanus and surrounding areas as a result of severe and damaging storms late in September that saw critical infrastructure being washed away.

CAPE TOWN - The Overstrand Municipality is pleading with residents to use water sparingly as water restrictions remain in place.

Municipal manager, Dean O’Neill, said that additional water tankers had been secured to deliver water to tanks and filling points across the region.