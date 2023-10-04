WC Safety MEC calls for info after decapitated body found in Mitchells Plain

The unknown man was found on the corner of Greyville and Metropolitan Streets on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in Beacon Valley.

The unknown man was found on the corner of Greyville and Metropolitan Streets on Monday night.

The victim had been decapitated.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has called on anyone with information to immediately come forward.

"This act is despicable and it disgusts me. For someone to commit such a gruesome act shows that they have lost all sense of humanity. Those responsible for this should not be freely roaming our streets, they belong behind bars and should immediately be placed there."