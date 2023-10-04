[WATCH] Pedestrian bridge collapses while 2 people cross it

City of Joburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku said it would've been a major disaster had the bridge collapsed during peak hour traffic.

JOHANNESBURG - A pedestrian bridge collapsed while two people were crossing it on Wednesday afternoon.

The pair has sustained serious to moderate injuries and are being treated in hospital.

The bridge is owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa - and it runs over a railway line.

It's understood that the male victim may have to have his ankle amputated due to the severity of his injuries.

"Imagine at about 4pm of 5pm, this bridge would have had a lot of people. Simultaneously you would have had a train coming - we would have had a major disaster."