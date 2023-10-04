Unions, political parties say fuel price hike stretching S. Africans to limit

With a crippling fuel price hike in place for the month of October, unions and political parties say consumers will now be forced to choose between putting food on the table and spending a significant amount of their income on transport.

Unleaded 95 petrol went up by R1.14 per liter, while unleaded 93 was hiked by R1.08.

That takes the petrol price as high as R25.68 inland and R24.96 on the coast.

Diesel prices also increase sharply for the fourth consecutive month, by around R1.60 per litre.

Trade union federation Saftu’s Trevor Shaku: "Saftu is concerned that this eighth consecutive increase in especially petrol and diesel will worsen the cost of living and affect the class negatively. This price increases will affect workers and the unemployed in at least three main ways, elevating costs of fuel for vehicle owners, causing road transport fares to rise and causing prices of other goods to also increase."

Economist Bonke Dumisa has echoed these sentiments.

"Most South Africans cannot take much more. The international Brent crude oil price per barrel has been just under US$94 per barrel and the worst part is that the higher the fuel price increases, it affects our food inflation and our food inflation mainly affects most of the poor people."