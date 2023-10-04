Three men shot and killed in Mfuleni in Cape Town

The incident comes after nine people were shot and killed in the same manner in two separate incidents in Gugulethu last week.

CAPE TOWN - Another three people have been shot and killed in Cape Town.

Police said the victims were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident comes after nine people were shot and killed in the same manner in two separate incidents in Gugulethu last week.

Police said that detectives from the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit were following up on all leads to get to the bottom of the latest shooting incident to rock Cape Town.

On Tuesday afternoon, three men aged 29, 30 and 44 were shot and killed in New Beginnings, Mfuleni.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut, said that they were sitting in their vehicle when they were shot.

"It is believed that six armed men approached the three victims at around 3pm and opened fire, killing all three on the scene."

The suspects then fled the scene in a Toyota Avanza and are yet to be apprehended.

The incident comes after nine people were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Guguthelu last week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday promised that policing would be reinforced to tackle the increase in crime in the Western Cape.