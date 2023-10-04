Soweto community member recalls 4-year-old Neo Khang's last moments

Khang is one of two children in Soweto who lost their lives on Monday, after sharing a packet of biscuits purchased at a local spaza shop.

WARNING: Please note that the following story contains graphic details of a child's death.

JOHANNESBURG - A traumatised community member has described the sorrow and pain she felt when four-year-old Neo Khang died in her arms after allegedly consuming poisonous biscuits.

Khang is one of two children in Soweto who lost their lives on Monday, after sharing a packet of biscuits purchased at a local spaza shop.

While disgruntled community members believe that the children were sold expired and spoiled items, police have opened an inquest docket to determine the cause of death.

Khang fell ill after consuming biscuits from the spaza shop and died on the way to the medical facility.

A community member, who preferred to be kept anonymous, described how the boy’s body was shaking uncontrollably, with his tongue sticking out his mouth.

She told Eyewitness News that when she handed the boy to the nurses at a local clinic, they immediately noticed that he was no longer alive.

“When we got to the clinic, his face turned pink and his tongue was hanging out of his mouth.”

She said while the nurses tried resuscitating the child, all she could think about was the boy gasping for air in her arms.