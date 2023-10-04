Saps descend on the scene of taxi operators' dispute in Rooderpoort

The Hendrik Potgieter Road was closed off when rival taxi associations clashed. It’s understood the dispute is over routes.

JOHANNESBURG - Police were on the scene of a dispute between taxi associations in Roodepoort on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the Hendrik Potgieter Road was closed off when rival associations clashed.

It’s understood the dispute is over routes.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPS)’s Xolani Fihla explained how cops managed the tension.

"JMPD officers found Saps (South African Police Service) members and private security on scene, and from what's been indicated is that the police engaged with the taxi operators who are allegedly quarreling over routes."