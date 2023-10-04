Rand Water allays fears on water shifting: 'It's a management tool'

Rand Water has clarified that water shedding will not result in taps running dry for Gauteng residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water is adamant that water shifting is merely a tool to manage water levels and will not result in communities being cut off from supply.

Last week, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu ordered Rand Water to embark on water shifting as a means to service communities better.

South Africa ranks 22 in the world regarding the stress levels placed on the demand for water.

Gauteng residents use 127 litres more than the global average of 173 litres of water per person a day.

This is 9% more than what Rand Water can supply.

Rand Water claims water shifting will allow it to move water from high- to low-level reservoirs.

"Water shifting is a management tool that we are adopting, whereby we shift water from one system that is doing well to a system that is not doing well in terms of the levels," said Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo."

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said the process would be closely monitored.

"There is a team of technical people who are going to sit 24/7 and monitor."

Rand Water said its Palmiet Reservoir is currently struggling while the Eikenhof reservoir is healthy.