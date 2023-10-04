Parly committee finalises state capture report referral cases, clears some MPs

Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests finalised referral cases from the state capture commission report that implicated Members of Parliament (MPs).

In finalising the cases, the joint committee cleared implicated ministers like Thulas Nxesi, who had been accused of receiving payments from businessman, Edwin Sodi.

The cases also involved National Assembly House Chairperson, Cedric Frolick, who had been implicated for his ties to the state capture company, Bosasa.

Frolick was accused of receiving kickbacks from state contractor, Bosasa, after allegedly facilitating a meeting between the company and former African National Congress (ANC) MP, Vincent Smith.

But the Joint Ethics Committee said it found that Frolick did not technically breach the code, stating that the matters covered in the report predated the current code of conduct and could not be applied to the alleged conduct.

Regarding the matter concerning Nxesi, the committee said this was related to payments made to "perceived politically connected people" by Sodi.

The committee said Nxesi clarified that his name appeared as a reference for the payment but that the payment was not made to him, therefore clearing him of any ethics breach.