Parliament report lays bare financial strain of Section 194 impeachment inquiry

CAPE TOWN - The financial strain of the Section 194 impeachment inquiry on the Public Protector’s office has been laid bare in its annual report tabled in Parliament.

Besides the over R30 million paid in legal fees for the defence of former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the report shows that at least R8.4 million has been set aside for her end-of-service gratuity.

The office is now in a legal quandary over whether the money is still due to her - in light of her impeachment last month.

From a clean audit a year ago, the Public Protector’s office has now received an unqualified opinion.

The unfair allocation of work to legal firms under Mkhwebane’s tenure has led to the office incurring almost R19 million in irregular expenditure.

The Auditor General has further queried invoices worth almost R8 million to the firm that represented Mkhwebane in her impeachment inquiry.

The Public Protector’s annual report further notes that outstanding legal bills for the inquiry have increased the current liabilities of that office by R11 million.

In total, the office spent over R44 million on legal fees up from R28 million in the previous year.

This includes defending legal challenges to its reports.

Besides legal costs, R1.2 million was spent on travel and accommodation associated with the inquiry.

CEO Thandi Sibanyoni said the cost associated with the Section 194 inquiry has not only had a pervasive impact on the financial performance of the institution.

But it had to also offer counselling to employees who gave testimony.