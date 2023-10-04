Para Powerlifting team needs funding to fly SA flag high at world games

The para powerlifting athletes can only be ranked and classified at international competitions. The ranking is to generate slots for World and Paralympic Games.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Para Powerlifting team needs financial assistance to get athletes to represent the country at the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand.

The games are set to take place from 1 to 9 December.

Eyewitness News spoke to sport code convener, Anita Barnard about the sport, and the athletes chosen to represent the country.

“They need to go to a sanctioned international event where they can be classified and be ranked officially. This is to generate slots for South Africa’s Para Powerlifters to go to the Commonwealth, All African Games, and Paralympic games. This can only happen at a sanctioned completion, one like the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand.”

The four athletes - Qilingele Mbasa, Xolani Ndatya, Benjamin Franklin Bishop, and Marshall Marsh are the best in South Africa in weight divisions and age groups, however, they can only be ranked and classified at international competitions.

The competition is also an opportunity for South Africa’s coaches and managers to get more training by attending the training programmes offered at these competitions. They can only qualify for technical officials if they attend the training and complete the practical at a sanctioned competition.

"Unfortunately, this is a self-funded event, and each participant needs to raise the amount of R 45,600 to attend the Games. All funds raised need to be paid into the account of SASAPD and will be audited by our auditors, DJ Liversage CA(SA)," said Barnard.

The athletes cannot attend the event on their own; the officials also need to attend, which means the entire team needs funding, explained Barnard.

On approaching the Sports Department, Barnard said that while the government department offers help for a number of competitions, this is not one of them.

She said the department provides them with funds to hold the National Championships each year and assists SASAPD [South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled] with school sports, Boccia and Goalball.

"SASCOC [South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee] also helped us to go to the Commonwealth, All African Games and Paralympics. Unfortunately for the other world championships, the athletes and officials need to pay their own way.

Para Powerlifting is a discipline that demands exceptional upper body strength and focus.

And South Africa has a rich history of representation in this sport at the Paralympic Games, but if the country hopes to continue this, it needs to get the athletes to the World Abilitysport Games.

“We have had athletes that went to the 2015 All-Africa games. 2016 Rio Paralympics where Chantel Stierman came third. In 2018, we sent an athlete to the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia.”

“If we can't take them to this World Games, we will have to look at one of them for next year. We are waiting for the new pathway to 2024's Paralympic."

