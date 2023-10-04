Operation Shanela yielding positive results in the Western Cape, says Cele

In a briefing on Tuesday, the Police Minister said since April, 155, 000 suspects have been arrested for serious crimes such as murder, rape, robberies and hijacking throughout the country, with thousands arrested in the Western Cape.

Cele provided an update on Operation Shanela at a media briefing on Tuesday.

The operation was officially in the Western Cape in August.

Cele said that since April, 155,000 suspects have been arrested for serious crimes such as murder, rape, robberies, and hijacking throughout the country, with thousands arrested in the Western Cape.

He said 1,365 firearms had been removed off the streets of the province and 978 murder suspects are behind bars.

Cele said kidnapping had been highlighted as a crime of concern, especially in Cape Town.

"From April to date, there have been 13 incidents of kidnapping for ransom. Seven of the cases have been solved through the arrest of 28 suspects. Three vehicles have been recovered while two people were convicted to life behind bars for kidnapping."



Cele said 278 suspects were behind bars or before the courts for alleged kidnapping in the province.

He said more than 6,000 perpetrators of violent and dangerous assault had also been arrested with 798 suspects apprehended for aggravated robberies.

“Since April to end of September, targeted police operations have resulted in the seizure of drugs, vehicles, firearms and counterfeit goods with the combined value of R140 million."

The minister said Operation Shanela would continue and police are set to increase crime prevention measures in the province.