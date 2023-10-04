Mpumalanga police officer arrested for stabbing wife to death with beer bottle

It's understood the murder happened amid an argument between the couple at the deceased's workplace on Monday morning in Barberton, where the officer also stabbed her colleague who tried to break the fight.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer accused of stabbing his wife to death with a beer bottle was arrested in Mpumalanga.

It's understood the couple had an argument at the deceased's workplace in the early hours of Monday morning in Barberton.

Police said the officer also stabbed his wife's colleague, who tried to break the fight.

The co-worker survived the attack and was taken to hospital.

A normal workday at the local liquor outlet where the victims were working turned into a brutal murder scene.

It’s understood that amid the argument, the officer used a beer bottle to attack both women.

The deceased’s body was found in the back of a bakkie, with multiple stab wounds on her face and chest.

Her co-worker was found lying in a pool of blood, with pieces of glass scattered next to her. She was stabbed in the neck.

The police’s Selvy Mohlala said the officer was handcuffed and taken into custody.

“We arrested a police constable who’s 34 years old and is attached to the Public Order Policing in Hazyview. This comes after he allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old wife to death and attempted to murder another woman who was trying to diffuse the situation was also injured. The suspect’s wife was declared dead on the scene, while the other victim was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

The officer will appear at the Barberton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.