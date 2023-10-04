Meyiwa trial: Defence casts doubt on professional standing of State witness

Constable Sizwe Zungu claimed he saw the five accused at a Vosloorus hostel the night Meyiwa was shot but admitted throughout his testimony he withheld crucial information about what he saw.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence cast doubt on the professional standing of a State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Constable Sizwe Zungu, a witness who claimed to have seen all the accused on the night Meyiwa was killed, was being cross-examined.

Zungu said he was visiting his nephew at the Vosloorus hostel when he saw the accused rushing back with guns.

He testified against five men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain's 2014 murder at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo.

Throughout his testimony, Zungu admitted to withholding crucial information about what he had seen on the night that Meyiwa was killed.

He said he only told his cluster commander, General Vincent Leshabane, in 2018, about four years after Meyiwa's passing, saying his suspicions were only confirmed then.

But the lawyer for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, refused to accept this.

“You did not tell Leshabane because it never happened.”

Mshololo also questioned Zungu on why he did not go to the police after the brother of the fifth accused allegedly pointed a gun at him.

“Nothing was going to happen if I told the police,” Zungu said.

“But you are a police officer, are you really a police officer?” Mshololo asked.

Zungu said even when he informed Leshabane about what he knew, he withheld some information, including that he was present at the hostel because he wanted the police to conduct their own investigations.