Meyiwa murder trial: Defence presents possible alibi for 2 of the accused

Constable Sizwe Zungu testified that he saw the accused at the Vosloorus hostel from around 2pm - just before Meyiwa was killed, but accused number 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli denies ever setting foot at the hostel the day of the murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has presented a possible alibi for two of the men accused of murdering the football star.

Defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo has been cross-examining State witness Constable Sizwe Zungu.

Zungu claims to have seen all five men at the Vosloorus hostel on the day the football star was killed.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

The whereabouts of the accused on the day Meyiwa was killed are pivotal in the State's case.

Zungu testified that he saw the accused from around 2pm, just before Meyiwa was killed.

But Mshololo on Wednesday used a picture where accused 3 Mthobisi Ncube and 5 Fisokuhle Ntuli could be seen standing together to dispute this.

“This was at the George Goch hostel on the 26th October 2014 at around 5pm.”

Mshololo said Ntuli denies ever setting foot at the Vosloorus hostel on the day Meyiwa was killed.

She has asked to have the properties of the picture, including the date presented to court.

Meanwhile, the matter adjourned until Monday after the defence asked for time to familiarise itself with the statement of the next witness.