Lesufi explains why start of Marshalltown fire inquiry has been delayed

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says cost difficulties are delaying the start of the Marshalltown fire inquiry.

In September, the provincial government announced there would be a commission of inquiry looking into the 31 August Johannesburg building fire which killed 77 people.

The commission, which is being led by retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, was set to begin hearings on Sunday.

Speaking during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that teething problems had prevented the commission from starting.

He said that the commission had requested to have its own email domain and facilities, rather than those provided by government.

"They just felt that their independence must be safeguarded at all costs, even in small things like email addresses and other stuff and we respected that, so before the end of this week we will have a press conference with them where they will start to do their work, so that’s one area that's caused delays but we have attended to it."