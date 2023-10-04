Judge Unterhalter believes JSC treated him unfairly in interview a year ago

Gauteng High Court Judge David Unterhalter was back before the JSC on Tuesday night as the last of ten candidates interviewed for four positions in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng High Court Judge David Unterhalter says he believes he was ambushed and treated unfairly by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in an interview a year ago.



Unterhalter was back before the JSC on Tuesday night as the last of ten candidates interviewed for four positions in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

But it was a matter that was raised during his previous appearance that dominated questioning in his two-hour-long interview.

Judge Unterhalter is no stranger to the commission, having unsuccessfully interviewed for the Constitutional Court on at least two occasions.

Now applying for the Supreme Court of Appeal where he’s had nine acting stints, Unterhalter was again dogged by a conflict of interest argument first raised in an interview a year ago.

Unterhalter had decided on an appeal matter which had been before him in both the SCA and the Constitutional Court.

"Having now had the opportunity to reflect on the matter, an opportunity I should have been given and wasn’t given, last time. I’m not certain that the premise upon which I was questioned was a correct premise."

Unterhalter also dismissed bribery allegations against him, saying this had arisen from an email hack.