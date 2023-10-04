Idris Elba: 'Addicted to work' and in therapy to change

'I have a serious job addiction. And generally speaking, that's not good for life. Nothing too excessive is a good thing. Everything requires balance, but being a workaholic pays off greatly for me,' said the award-winning actor.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite being a "workaholic," Idris Elba says he is trying to change.

On the Changes with Annie Macmanus podcast on Monday, the Luther actor revealed that he has been receiving treatment for nearly a year to address "unhealthy habits" brought on by his passion for his work.

"In my therapy, I've been thinking a lot about changing," he said, adding that the reason wasn't because he doesn't like himself or anything like that. "The problem is that I recently developed certain bad habits," said the award-winning actor.

Elba, who has writing, directing, and producing credits, on top of a side gig as a DJ acknowledged that the profession he works in favours the unhealthy habits he is attempting to break.

"I'm an addict of work. I have a serious job addiction. And generally speaking, that's not good for life. Nothing too excessive is a good thing. Everything requires balance, but being a workaholic pays off greatly for me," he said.

However, despite admitting that he needs to "adjust" his viewpoints, he said he finds himself "relaxed" by his job and doesn't necessarily want to work less.

"I could spend ten days working on a movie, holding my breath underwater for six minutes, and then I could return to [the studio] and feel more comfortable than I would if I were watching TV with my family on the couch, which is awful, right?" he continued.

"I need to standardise what makes me feel relaxed at this point. It can't just be work," admitted the 51-year-old.

He also revealed that he will voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and star in the action thrillerHeads of State alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, and John Cena.