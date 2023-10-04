Gumede worried corruption trial will continue to hinder political aspirations

The former eThekwini mayor, along 21 others, faces charges linked to the illegal awarding of a solid waste tender, saying the case was preventing her from executing duties as the chair of the ANC's biggest region in the country.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, is worried that her corruption trial will continue hindering her political aspirations.

This was confirmed to Eyewitness News by her spokesperson.

The former mayor faces charges linked to the illegal awarding of the Durban Solid Waste tender alongside 21 others, the same case that saw her being ousted as mayor back in 2018.

Gumede is part of a group of various African National Congress (ANC) leaders facing the party's step-aside rule.

She said the corruption case seemingly prevented her from executing duties as the chairperson of the ANC's biggest region in the country, eThekwini.

Her spokesperson, Ntando Khuzwayo, told Eyewitness News that even with the upcoming list conferences and general elections, Gumede's political career hung in the balance.

"Remember she is on step-aside, so the longer the trial continues, the more it is going to inhibit any aspirations she may have politically because the trial remains unresolved, and who knows what happens."

Khuzwayo added that the State had no valid case against Gumede.

The matter returns to court on Friday.