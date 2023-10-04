GP ANC wants to introduce quotas on employment of foreigners by private sector

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said it wants to introduce quotas on the number of foreign nationals private companies can employ.

The party’s provincial leadership held a media briefing on Wednesday, at the ANC Ruth First House in Johannesburg.

The briefing was to communicate outcomes taken by the party’s provincial executive committee during a meeting held on Monday.

ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza said the party is worried about the high number of foreigners employed within the hospitality sector.

Nciza said the ANC needs to do something to address the high levels of unemployment in the country.

“We have a private sector that is not coming to the party. We are calling upon them to start employing South Africans and let’s agree on a quota and we will engage - including our leaders at national.

“We must have a quota. We will start in Gauteng, we will engage on these matters so we believe that it is time.”