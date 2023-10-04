GP ANC not pulling out of coalition with EFF, despite difficulties - Lesufi

ANC councillors in some of the municipalities in Gauteng have expressed unhappiness with their EFF counterparts, saying they cannot work with them.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it it not considering pulling out of its alliance with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), despite acknowledging recent difficulties in their relationship.

The ANC and EFF are in a co-governing relationship in the Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Mogale City municipalities.

The party said it had received reports from its local councillors - particularly in Ekurhuleni about the difficult nature of working with the EFF, saying they cannot work with them.

The party’s provincial leadership held a media briefing at the ANC Ruth First House in Johannesburg on Wednesday, to speak on this and other issues.

The party’s provincial leadership said disagreements are normal in multiparty agreements.

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance regularly clash in public, however, their coalition remains intact.

“We have not merged with any political party... There are differences we have with the Patriotic Alliance in Gauteng or in Johannesburg. There are differences that we have with the EFF in Ekurhuleni and to have differences does not mean the collapse of any municipality.”

The ANC in Gauteng said it was planning on meeting with the EFF leadership to resolve the impasse.