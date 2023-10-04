Five days on, Richards Bay NCT Woodchip Mill factory still burning

Firefighters in KwaZulu-Natal are still working on extinguishing the blaze.

DURBAN - It’s been five days since the Richards Bay NCT Woodchip Mill factory caught fire and the cause of the blaze is yet to established.

Firefighters in KwaZulu-Natal are still working on extinguishing the inferno. The fire has destroyed more than R3 billion worth of raw materials.

Driving into Richards Bay, it's impossible to ignore the large plume of smoke in the air coming from the burning woodchip mill factory.

While some firefighters are battling the blaze on the ground inside the factory - helicopters have also been called in to assist them.

The joint committee established to deal with the fire said its main priority is to make sure the fire doesn’t reach neighbouring premises and buildings.

No injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the fire.