Europe, Africa and South America to host games in 2030 World Cup: FIFA
FIFA said in a statement that the matches in South America were part of the celebration of the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay.
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - Morocco, Portugal and Spain will be joint hosts for the 2030 World Cup but games will also be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, FIFA announced on Wednesday.
Once the technical criteria have been validated, the governing body of world football will make official the award of its flagship event in 2024.
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034: Morocco, Portugal and Spain joint bid is the sole candidate to host FIFA World Cup 2030™
