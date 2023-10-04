Go

Europe, Africa and South America to host games in 2030 World Cup: FIFA

FIFA said in a statement that the matches in South America were part of the celebration of the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay.

A picture taken on 31 March 2022 shows the World Cup Trophy during the Fifa Congress in the Qatari capital of Doha. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/AFP
04 October 2023 17:52

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - Morocco, Portugal and Spain will be joint hosts for the 2030 World Cup but games will also be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

Once the technical criteria have been validated, the governing body of world football will make official the award of its flagship event in 2024.

