DA to stage nationwide march on Wednesday against rising cost of living

This follows Tuesday’s hikes on the prices of petrol, diesel, paraffin and gas.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it hold a nationwide march on Wednesday against the high cost of living in the country.

The official opposition party said that government incompetency had many people in the country struggling to survive.

DA national spokesperson on social development, Brigette Masango, said that the party wanted government to cut the fuel levies and taxes to bring the petrol price down.

"We have also called on government to urgently review the zero-rated items to include more items that are purchased by our poor and vulnerable. These items include wheat flour, margarine, cooking oil, baby food, soup powder and beef and bone-in chicken."