DA-IFP in KZN likely to receive more votes than ANC in 2024, reveals new poll

JOHANNESBURG - New polling data shows the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) receiving more votes than the African National Congress (ANC) in next year’s general elections.

This is according to a recently released report by think-tank organisation, the Social Research Foundation.

The report is based on the polling of 2,434 registered voters in KZN and it says it has a 3% margin error.

As the province of its founder and the party’s biggest branch, KwaZulu-Natal represents both a symbolic and strategic sentiment for the ANC.

However, in the eight provinces in which the ANC won an outright majority in the last general elections, it is only Gauteng where the party received a smaller share of votes than KZN.

Data from the Social Research Foundation has the ANC at 40% in KZN, in the event of a 66% voter turnout.

In comparison, the DA and IFP are polling at a combined 44% under the same circumstances.

The DA and IFP recently signed a coalition pact in KZN, combining both their urban and rural voter bases in the province.