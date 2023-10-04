CoJ consulting health inspectors on monitoring food sold in townships - Speaker

This follows an incident in Naledi where four children fell ill after allegedly eating poisonous biscuits they bought from a local spaza shop.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele says they are consulting health inspectors regarding a deeper issue of monitoring food sold in townships and informal communities.

Two of the children died on their way to hospital after eating the cookies on Sunday and two others are in critical condition in hospital.

Disgruntled community members believe the children were sold expired and spoiled items and police have opened an inquest docket to determine the cause of death.

Makhubele also called on residents to allow investigations to unfold and refrain from violence.

She said they were also seeking clarity about why and how the shop was able to operate and sell expired products to the community.

The council Speaker is set to visit the families of the four children on Wednesday afternoon.