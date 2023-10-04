Cele says Parly conduct breach sanction 'laughable', to take decision on review

Parliament’s ethics committee on Monday announced that it found Cele guilty of breaching the members of Parliament code of ethical conduct for threatening a member of the public.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says it's laughable that he has been sanctioned by Parliament to apologise to crime activist, Ian Cameron.

The finding comes after Cameron, who is now the director of community safety for Action Society, laid a complaint alleging that Cele behaved in an undignified manner when he told Cameron to "shut up" at a police imbizo in July last year.

Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members’ interests is now set to recommend to the National Assembly that Cele apologises to Cameron.

But Cele begs to differ.

"What is even more laughable is that it's a sanction. No, it's simple, we are taking this to review. We don't agree with it. There are steps that can be taken going forward. We absolutely do not agree with this outcome, so the minister of police will be taking this on review."

Cameron said that Action Society welcomed the outcome but feels Cele owes the country and apology for poor policing in the country.

"Things aren't getting any better. In terms of violent crime, we're seeing almost quarterly increases in most violent crime categories and even though we will always accept a real apology, I think there's a lot of work to be done and it doesn't necessarily change what's happening on ground level."



Cameron said leadership was lacking to properly resource the police service.